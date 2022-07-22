Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.34) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($55.56) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL stock opened at €28.55 ($28.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.23. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($36.70) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.36).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.