Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.34) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($55.56) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Zalando Price Performance
ZAL stock opened at €28.55 ($28.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.23. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($36.70) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.36).
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.