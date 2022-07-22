Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.51) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.55).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,292 ($15.45) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.86. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,137 ($13.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($22.45).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

