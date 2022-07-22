Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £137 ($163.78) price objective on the stock.

Kerry Group Stock Down 1.9 %

LON KYGA opened at GBX 95.64 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £169.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. Kerry Group has a one year low of GBX 86.84 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.55.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

