Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £137 ($163.78) price objective on the stock.
Kerry Group Stock Down 1.9 %
LON KYGA opened at GBX 95.64 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £169.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. Kerry Group has a one year low of GBX 86.84 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.55.
About Kerry Group
Further Reading
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.