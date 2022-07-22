Barclays Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Target Price to GBX 2,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375 ($28.39).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,725 ($20.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($32.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,649.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,881.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,142.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

