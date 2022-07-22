Barclays Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$42.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. National Bankshares cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.91.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.68. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

