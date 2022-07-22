Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

