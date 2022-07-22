Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.85) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.65) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.62 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.46.
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
