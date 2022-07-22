Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.42) on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003 ($11.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($242,618.05). In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 29,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £99,401.52 ($118,830.27). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($242,618.05).

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.