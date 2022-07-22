Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.42) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.34) price objective on Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Bilfinger stock opened at €27.18 ($27.45) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.75 and a 200-day moving average of €32.26. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €22.92 ($23.15) and a 1 year high of €39.44 ($39.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

