Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $220.26, but opened at $231.00. Biogen shares last traded at $219.45, with a volume of 5,471 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.25.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.18.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

