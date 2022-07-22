Blossom Wealth Management Has $309,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

