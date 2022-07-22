BMO Capital Markets Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.63.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at C$126.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. On average, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

