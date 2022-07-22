Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 595

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 695 ($8.31) to GBX 595 ($7.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.31) to GBX 780 ($9.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($8.97) to GBX 665 ($7.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803.33 ($9.60).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 583 ($6.97) on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($5.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($12.04). The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,880.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 587.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 670.48.

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 654 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,454.87).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

