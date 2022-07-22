Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €99.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($100.00) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €88.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brenntag from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($82.83) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($101.01) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($96.97) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

FRA:BNR opened at €66.04 ($66.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.68. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($56.82).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

