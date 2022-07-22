Bridgetown (BTWN) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 579 914 18 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bridgetown and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.61%. Given Bridgetown’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgetown and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.13 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 27.87

Bridgetown’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bridgetown competitors beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

