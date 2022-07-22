Brokerages Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Target Price at 7.37

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.37.

CORZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.47. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.