Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$194.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$194.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$110.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.81. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.31%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

