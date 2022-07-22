Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$13.89

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVN opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.32. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.67.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

