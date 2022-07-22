Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price at $48.63

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

