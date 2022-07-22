Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MONRY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moncler from €67.00 ($67.68) to €62.00 ($62.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

MONRY opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. Moncler has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

