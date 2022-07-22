Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $25.21

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

