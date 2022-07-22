Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price at $167.08

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.08.

QUILF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 198.33 ($2.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

