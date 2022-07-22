Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$70.68

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.68.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.80. The company has a market cap of C$21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.30.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 60.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

