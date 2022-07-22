Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $29.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
See Also
