Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target at $21.15

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEYMF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($21.21) to €25.50 ($25.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

