Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

