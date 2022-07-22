Brokerages Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $14.88

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Weave Communications from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

