Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.44.

ALS opened at C$16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$808.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

