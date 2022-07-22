Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$149.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$130.76 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.96. The firm has a market cap of C$102.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

