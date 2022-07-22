Brokers Set Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.49). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

