Brokers Set Expectations for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$29.07 million during the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.