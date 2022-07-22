Brokers Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Entergy Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,667,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $6,160,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Entergy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.