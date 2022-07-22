Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP.UN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.24 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.64.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
