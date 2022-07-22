Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $36.08 Average PT from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $30,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -507.07 and a beta of 1.14. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

