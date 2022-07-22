Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

