Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

