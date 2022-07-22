Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.79, but opened at $40.65. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 62,823 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

