Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $53.96. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 4,315 shares.

The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.12.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.