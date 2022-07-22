Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 121,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.