Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,979.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 45.9% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

