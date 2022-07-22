Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.