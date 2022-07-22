CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF opened at $1.60 on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

