Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.52. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.