Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 552.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

CMBNF opened at 70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 70.41. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of 70.00 and a fifty-two week high of 70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

