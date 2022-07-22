Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Critical Contrast

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -2.03% 27.28% 12.36% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 13 0 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $98.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%.

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 1.99 $6.33 billion ($3.18) -28.64 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

