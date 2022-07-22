Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

