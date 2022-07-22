Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 584.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

