Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

