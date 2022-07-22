Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

