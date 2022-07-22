CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2026748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,116,228.93. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $304,240 in the last quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

